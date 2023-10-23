Palaysikatan technology demo held in Sipalay City

The Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF) of the Department of Agriculture visited Brgy. Mambaroto, Sipalay City for the Varietal Techno Demo with the 180 individuals from different associations today, Oct. 16.

Arjay Venus, representative from the Office of Senator Villar, spoke about Republic Act 11203, which created the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (Rice Fund) to improve the competitiveness of rice farmers and increase their income amidst liberalization of the Philippine rice trade policy, including, among other provisions, the lifting of quantitative restriction on rice import and replacing it with tariff.

The Rice Fund establishes the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Program (RCEP), which aims to complement and supplement the existing Department of Agriculture-National Rice Program (DA-NRP).

City Agriculturist Lani Yanong welcomed all the guest speakers and imparted her wisdom to all the farmers and associations, while SP Board Member Committee of Agriculture Rome Vargas reminded the farmers to practice new technology for the abundance of production.

Following the demonstration, the RCEF also hosted a talk on the benefits of choosing the right seed varieties, which are NSIC Rc 480, 510, 506, 436, 216, and Rc 222, as well as techniques that will make their work more efficient and lead to better crop yield.

Speakers from the Provincial Government of Negros Occidental and Philippines Rice Institure field office in the province shed light on the importance of adopting techniques and knowledge for improved quality and better yields for the farmers.

Representatives from the Mambaroto Farmers Association, Bernadeth Tojonera, and Farmer Operator NSIC Rc 480, Gibert Artica, thanked the City Agriculture Office of Sipalay and all the speakers who shared their expertise. (PR)