Bacolod

Panaad 2024: Cadiz City sales drop by 46%

Panaad 2024: Cadiz City sales drop by 46%
CADIZ PIO PHOTOS

The Cadiz City Pavilion experienced a 46 percent slump in sales during the week-long Panaad sa Negros Festival 2024 from April 15 to 21.

The festival witnessed a notable decline in the sales of the pavilion--from P958,994.50 in 2023 to P515,853 this year.

This contrast raised concerns among festival organizers and local authorities, a press release from the Cadiz City government said.

Supervising Development Cooperative Specialist Shen Villena attributed the sales decline to various factors.

Villena, who served as the Cadiz Trade Fair coordinator during Panaad Festival, pointed out that the high heat index and inflationary pressures

contributed to the subdued consumer spending observed during the festival.*

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph