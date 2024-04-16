‘Panaad best place to enjoy despite high heat index’

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said that Panaad Festival is the best place to go and enjoy despite the heat because of the trees.

Lacson, at the opening of the Panaad sa Negros Festival on Monday, April 15, said he expects the Negrenses to enjoy and feel safe during the event.

"They can choose the time in coming. I hope they enjoy the food and go home happy. That's the ingredients for a successful festival. We have various activities like concerts, Lin-ay sang Negros and food, where we have barbecue street foods," Lacson said.

"We have enough security personnel and we are prepared," he added.

Lacson said he appreciates the efforts of some local government units for renovating their pavilions. The festival competition itself is something new, he added.

“When you come here to Panaad you are actually going around the province as you can get the idea what the LGUs can offer,” he said.

Lacson declared the Panaad Festival 2024 open in the presence of almost all of the mayors of the province.

For her part, Senator Imee Marcos, who was the guest of honor and speaker, said, "Today, Abanse Negrense is not just a mere slogan. Not another catch word but the truth and reality of progress and prosperity of this great province."

Negros Occidental has the largest share of Western Visayas’ agriculture, accounting for 32.3 percent and the biggest share of the total industry of the region, Marcos added.

She also gave P200,000 as prize for the winners of the Festival Dance Competition.*