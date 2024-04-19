Panaad Festival 2-day sales generate P4.4M

The first two days of the Panaad sa Negros Festival, covering April 15 and 16, have generated a total sales of P4,456,867.20.

In a report submitted to Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson, the sales on April 15 were pegged at P2,208,304 while on April 16, the sales reached P2,248,563.20.

The bulk of the sales came from the local government units pavilions with P2,441,457.50, followed by

San Miguel/garden show with P1,160,120, food alley with P400,850, Provincial Veterinary Office with P310,545, Trade Fair by MUAD with P85,342, and the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist with P58,552.

The Panaad Festival will run until Sunday, April 21, at the Panaad Park and Stadium.*