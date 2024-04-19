ANXIETY is the body’s natural response to danger, an automatic alarm that goes off when you feel threatened, under pressure, or are facing a stressful situation.

Oftentimes, we feel anxious, afraid and worried. This is “normal.” We all feel anxious when we are about to take a board exam or visit a doctor. We might be afraid of dogs, snakes or even lizards. We may worry about our children who has not arrived home yet or is traveling with friends.

However, there are times when we “panic.” A panic attack is defined by the Mayo Clinic website as a sudden episode of intense fear that triggers several physical reactions when there is no real danger or apparent cause. This can be frightening. This can last for five minutes or up to twenty minutes. It can happen anytime – even while asleep and while awake at a meeting or driving a car or in a class. Some experience it often, others once in a while.

My cousin once went to the emergency room thinking that he was having a heart attack, but it was diagnosed as a panic attack. He thought he was going to die. He felt that there was a big stone in his throat. He can’t breathe.

According to Mayo Clinic website - here are some signs and symptoms of a panic attack:

⦁ Sense of impending doom or danger

⦁ Fear of loss of control or death

⦁ Rapid, pounding heart rate

⦁ Sweating

⦁ Trembling or shaking

⦁ Shortness of breath or tightness in the throat

⦁ Chills

⦁ Hot flashes

⦁ Nausea

⦁ Abdominal cramping

⦁ Chest pain

⦁ Headache

⦁ Dizziness, lightheadedness or faintness

⦁ Numbness or tingling sensation

⦁ Feeling of unreality or detachment

The cause of a panic attack is unknown but it could be genetic. Stressful situations and experiencing a traumatic event can also trigger a panic attack. Frequent panic attacks can lead to a panic disorder which is a form of anxiety disorder.

An anxiety attack is different from panic attack.

According to Help Guide Org website, anxiety attacks usually occur when stressors or fears build up over time. A relationship conflict or work overload can cause anxiety. It can also be a result of certain anxiety disorders.

According to Help Guide Org website, here are some types of anxiety disorder:

⦁ Generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) – people experiencing this are “worrywarts” who feel anxious nearly all the time and they may not know why they are worrying about it.

⦁ Panic disorder – as mentioned above – frequent and unexpected panic attacks. Sometimes there is fear of experiencing another panic attack

⦁ Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) – characterized by unwanted thoughts or behaviors that seem impossible to stop or control; some feel troubled by obsessions such as a recurring worry that one forgot to turn off the oven or locked the door or might even have hurt someone

⦁ Phobias and irrational fears – unrealistic or exaggerated fear of something. Like fear of dogs, snacks, of dying

⦁ Social anxiety disorder/Social phobia – fear of being humiliated in public or being laughed at during a speech; it can also be extreme shyness

⦁ Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) – an extreme anxiety disorder that can occur after a life threatening event. This can include flashbacks and nightmare about the event or avoiding situations that remind you of that painful event.

Preventing anxiety disorders is possible. One can practice breathing exercises and follow your stress management plans (do what makes you happy but not harming yourself or others).

However, if you are frequently experiencing anxiety attacks and panic attacks, it is best to consult with a mental health professional (a psychologist or psychiatrist) to create a treatment plan. (PR)