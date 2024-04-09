Park Inn by Radisson Bacolod, Iloilo raise culinary bar with new chefs

Park Inn by Radisson proudly announces the appointment of two culinary virtuosos to spearhead its gastronomic endeavors in Bacolod and Iloilo.

Chef Rufino "Fines" Dungca Jr. assumes the role of Executive Chef at Park Inn by Radisson Bacolod, while Chef Diego Trillana steps into the position of

Executive Sous Chef at Park Inn by Radisson Iloilo.

Chef Rufino "Fines" Dungca Jr., with over two decades of culinary expertise, brings a distinguished blend of experience and innovation to his new role as Executive Chef at Park Inn by Radisson Bacolod.

Renowned for his exceptional skills in pre-opening operations, Chef Fines has curated culinary delights across the globe, from luxury resorts in Abu Dhabi to esteemed hotel establishments in Manila.

His most recent position, serving as the Head Chef at Jumeirah Al Wathba Desert Resort & Spa in Abu Dhabi, further solidifies his reputation as a culinary leader. His extensive background in menu creation, recipe design, and kitchen management, coupled with his dedication to excellence and adherence to international health and safety standards, positions him as an invaluable addition to the Park Inn by Radisson Bacolod team.

Coming from humble beginnings as a line cook in Clark Pampanga, Chef Fine's culinary journey has taken him to prestigious kitchens worldwide.

Notably, Chef Fines has served in the Palace kitchen of Abu Dhabi, where he was entrusted with preparing meals for VVIP guests and world leaders, showcasing his ability to excel under pressure and deliver impeccable culinary experiences. Now returning to his roots in Bacolod, Chef Fines is eager to infuse Park Inn by Radisson Bacolod with his passion for authentic flavors and impeccable service, with finesse and flair. In his new role, Chef Fines

will oversee all culinary operations, including catering services at SMX Convention Center Bacolod.

Chef Diego Trillana Jr., currently serving as Executive Sous Chef at Park Inn by Radisson Iloilo, brings a wealth of experience and a commitment to culinary excellence to his new role. With a diverse background spanning notable establishments in Boracay, Manila, and beyond, Chef Diego's culinary

prowess and leadership skills have been instrumental in elevating dining experiences across various cuisines and settings.

Prior to his appointment at Park Inn by Radisson Iloilo, Chef Diego served as the Sous Chef at Park Inn by Radisson Bacolod, where he showcased his expertise in Filipino cuisine inspired by tradition and authentic heirloom recipes from his family. As a true Ilonggo hailing from Tigbauan, Iloilo, Chef Diego's dedication to preserving and innovating Ilonggo culinary traditions has earned him accolades and admiration from guests and colleagues alike. With Iloilo's prestigious status as a UNESCO City of Gastronomy, Chef Diego's leadership promises to elevate Park Inn by Radisson Iloilo’s culinary offerings

to new heights, celebrating the rich heritage and flavors of the region.

In addition to his impressive tenure in hotels and resorts, Chef Diego's journey includes a stint aboard Norwegian Cruise Line, where he honed his skills in culinary arts and kitchen management while traversing the seas. His experience in dynamic environments further enhances his ability to deliver

exceptional culinary experiences with precision.

"We are delighted to introduce Chef Fines Dungca and congratulate Chef Diego Trillana on his promotion within the Park Inn by Radisson family," said Sherwin Lucas, Area General Manager of Park Inn by Radisson Bacolod and Park Inn by Radisson Iloilo.

"Their exceptional talents, culinary innovation, and unwavering commitment to excellence resonate deeply with our brand ethos of delivering memorable moments to our guests. We eagerly anticipate the culinary adventures that await under their expert guidance," he said.*