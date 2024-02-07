Park Inn by Radisson welcomes new Bacolod, Iloilo area GM

Sherwin Lucas has been appointed Area General Manager for Park Inn by Radisson Bacolod and Park Inn by Radisson Iloilo.

Prior to his promotion to Area General Manager, Sherwin was the General Manager of Park Inn by Radisson Bacolod since 2021, during which the hotel achieved various milestones such as receiving the Department of Tourism - Region 6’s Pasidungog Award and being the only hotel in Bacolod verified by the World Travel and Tourism Council in Hotel Sustainability Basics.

Bringing over two decades of exemplary leadership in the hospitality industry, Sherwin aims to further enhance the upper midscale hotel brand's prominence in the region.

With an impressive career history, Sherwin's journey in hospitality began as an Operations Supervisor at Olympia Courtyard Suites, leading to various managerial and executive roles globally.

Before joining Park Inn by Radisson Bacolod, he previously served as the Director of Events Service at Sheraton Grand Macao and The St. Regis Macao, earning the prestigious APAC Regional Event Leadership award in 2016.

Holding double degrees in Commerce from the University of Muntinlupa and the University of the Philippines, coupled with international courses in leadership and management, Sherwin's expertise is well-rounded.

Recognized for his commitment to exceptional guest experiences and fostering positive work environments, Sherwin Lucas affirms, “My goal is to create Memorable Moments that elevate our guests' stay. I am committed to building upon the success of both Park Inn by Radisson Bacolod and Park Inn by Radisson Iloilo, ensuring a continued legacy of excellence.”

With extensive leadership acumen, operational expertise, and a strong customer care background, Sherwin is eager to steer Park Inn by Radisson Bacolod and Park Inn by Radisson Bacolod Iloilo towards even greater success. (PR)