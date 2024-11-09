Participation in observance of National Children’s month urged

The Bacolod City Council approved a resolution enjoining the City to participate and support the activities in observance of the National Children’s Month (NCM) for the whole month of November.

The resolution was authored by Councilor Celia Matea Flor, chairperson of the City Council’s committee on women, gender, family, and childcare.

Flor said the declaration of November as NCM harmonizes with the global acknowledgment of children’s rights, as it signifies the anniversary of the adaptation of the Convention on the Rights of the Child by the United Nations General Assembly on November 20, 1989, underscoring the universal significance of this momentous event.

“It is of paramount significance for the City of Bacolod to energetically participate in and endorse activities and initiatives designed to enhance public awareness of children’s rights, foster a secure and nurturing environment for children, and promote their holistic development physically, intellectually, emotionally, and socially,” she said.

She added the 32nd observance of the NCM THIS November 2024 will focus on violence against children, with the theme “Break the Prevalence, End the Violence: Protecting, Creating a Safe Philippines.”

Flor disclosed that Republic Act 10661, enacted by the Philippine government, officially designates the month of November every year as NCM to promote and safeguard the rights and welfare of children. /MAP