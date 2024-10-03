Partnership boosts sustainable blue crab production in Negros village

Sustainable production of blue swimming crab (BSC) in Barangay Tortosa, Manapla, in Negros Occidental, is getting a boost through the support of a public-private-community partnership (PPCP).

Barangay Tortosa is a model village for the pilot implementation of the Blue Swimming Crab National Management Plan (BSCNMP) through the “Adopt-a-Village Project” platform.

As of Monday, 14 members of the PPCP have signified their commitment to ensure the sustainability of crab resources and increase community engagement in the conservation and protection of the commodity and the improvement of Seafood Watch rating.

“The vision behind this project is anchored in empowerment and sustainability. We are establishing a community partnership that harmonizes innovation with tradition, ensuring that our resources are utilized wisely,” Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said in a statement.

Part of the PPCP, which are signatories of the memorandum of understanding, are the Negros Occidental provincial government, Manapla municipal government, Department of Agriculture, Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), United States Agency for International Development, Saravia Blue Crab Inc., and State University of Northern Negros, among others.

The BSC Adopt-a-Village project envisions improving the socio-economic conditions of the fishers and other community members through profitable social enterprise.

Also, it was designed to follow the ecosystem approach to fisheries management to achieve multiple objectives for human and economic well-being and good governance.

During the launch on Sept. 27, BFAR-Western Visayas Regional Director Remia Aparri encouraged the fishers of Barangay Tortosa to contribute towards sustainable fisheries.

“Our advocacy now is voluntary compliance because you have already understood the importance of the crab industry to your lives,” she added.

Aparri underscored the need for the village to attain the Yellow rating based on the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch Program standards.

“This indicates that the sustainability of ‘kasag’ (crab produce) is achieved and translated to better livelihood for your community,” she added.

A Yellow rating allows blue swimming crab fishers to have wider access to the export market. (PNA)