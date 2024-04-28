Pasalamat Festival Queen 2024 crowned

La Carlota City recently crowned Euzzielle Marl Deriada the 2024 Pasalamat Festival Queen during the pageant night held April 27 at the La Carlota Public Plaza.

Candidate No. 13 Deriada represented Brgy. Nagasi and was sponsored by Najalin Concrete Construction and Supply.

Deriada also won the Miss Photogenic, Miss First Valley Bank, and Miss URC-SURE La Carlota 2024 awards.

She also received a cash prize, a certificate, a television, and insurance coverage worth P1 million from Landbank.

Vice Governor Jeffrey Ferrer and wife 4th District Rep. Juliet Marie Ferrer with La Carlota City Mayor Rex Jalando-on and 2023 Pasalamat Festival Queen Carvi Lacson crowned the new queen.

The first runner-up was Candidate No. 6 Alexandria Margarette Colmenares who represented Brgy. Ayungon and sponsored by the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

Colmenares also won the Best in Festival Costume, Best in Swimsuit, and Best in Gown awards.

Catherine Plaza, representing Brgy. Ara-al sponsored by MJ Gasoline Station, was named the second runner-up.

Candidate No. 12, Ericka Marie Arriola of Brgy. I-Poblacion sponsored by Board Member Jose Benito Alonso, was awarded the Miss Friendship title.*