Pasalubong brand unveils ‘Piaya Festival’ to mark 40th year

Bong Bong Villan Corporation,which operates eighty branches of BongBong’s finest delicacies, unveiled their planned staging of the first Piaya Festival during its 40th anniversary celebration held at their main store in Barangay Alijis, Bacolod City on January 22.

Pasalubong entrepreneurs Reynaldo Villan and Ma. Lomer Cañedo Villan are currently at the helm of BongBong’s, popular for its piaya, barquillos, and other Bacolod and Negros delicacies.

Ma. Lomer, representing the couple, shared their humble beginnings where their chain of “pasalubong” centers started from a meager capital of P80 using a borrowed Kalaha (frying pan) which thrived and grew to numerous branches in Bacolod City, Province of Negros Occidental and beyond with products being imported outside the country.

She said, “Who would have thought that the simple recipe of Negros Piaya will change the lives of Negrenses and the llonggos forever, building lives through the piaya industry of Negros creating more business opportunities and potential income to the locals,” she said.

One of the famous success stories of Piaya business is the one that is synonymous to the famous piaya brand, "BongBong's.”

Bongbong's recipe of piaya, a brand that has set the trend in the pasalubong market that has brought the golden era for Negros sweet culture and the Filipinos' sweet culture in general.

The couple started their piaya journey forty (40) years ago or in 1984, they started with P80 worth of ingredients, borrowed "kalaha" from their neighbor, used a kerosene stove and empty 7-up bottle as their rolling pin.

They jumpstarted their entrepreneurial journey with that very challenging situation even their neighborhoods are their first competitors.

The foundation years of their piaya business was hard as sugar crisis of Negros loomed but they surpassed it.

Their 40-year entrepreneurial journey is such a huge inspiration for all of us, their hard work and passion has fueled the elevation of their entrepreneurial journey and their core values were the main attributions that speak well to its core competencies that transformed BongBong's as a unique institution and that of its founders.

Their success story is embedded in the key values that incubate their entrepreneurial metamorphosis that has led to one-of-a-kind entrepreneurial success.

Today, BongBong's was recognized by the government as an establishment that has contributed to creating better opportunities in their communities and has played a vital role in nation building by developing the entrepreneurial landscape in the country.*