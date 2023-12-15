‘Paskwa sa Bukid’ opens in Bago City

The Paskong Pinoy-themed mini Christmas village at the Buenos Aires Mountain Resort in Barangay Ilijan, Bago City was opened following the switch on ceremony on Dec. 13.

Senior Tourism Operations Officer Mae Ann Furtos said that the activity dubbed "Paskwa sa Bukid" is part of the Christmas celebration of the city government.

Now on its second year, the village features six Christmas-themed "bahay kubo" built and crafted by the Buenos Aires Mountain Resort staff led by Tourism Operations Officer Jose Marlo Gamo as part of their yearend team building activity.

They used indigenous materials like "ramay" or dried banana leaves, bamboos and palm fruits, among others.

Locals and visitors are also treated to a scenic centerpiece Belen artwork made by Bagonhon artist Rommel Cadigal.

"One of its objectives is to help the local government unit in spreading Christmas cheers to the residents of the highland barangays," Furtos said.

The "Paskwa sa Bukid" is open to the public for free from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. everyday, she added. (PR)