‘Paskwa sa Maylan’ draws thousands; Tongson unveils major 2024 projects

As Himamaylan City lit up its government center in twinkling lights on Sunday, December 17, Mayor Raymund Tongson announced two big-ticket projects and scheduled visits of the Philippine’s top leaders during their respective groundbreaking and inauguration events.

Mayor Tongson announced that President Ferdinance Marcos, Jr. Will join the city’s groundbreaking of the P4 billion worth MR Tahanan housing project, initially scheduled in January 2024.

Part of PBBM’s Pambasang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino, the memorandum of understanding that Tongson signed with Department of Human Settlement and Urban Development Secretary Jose Acuzar, last October 18, will be a 3,000-unit condominium housing.

“I am hoping to further increase the final condominium units from 3,000 to 6,000 which will double the budget to P8 billion,” shared Tongson during the city’s lights on ceremony.

Vice President Sara Duterte, who leads the Department of Education, will also grace the inauguration and blessing of the new DepEd Division of Himamaylan office building next year, said the city mayor.

Last Dec. 7, Tongson together local officials and DepEd officers led the groundbreaking of the new infrastructure for teachers in the city.

The much anticipated lights on ceremony dubbed “Paskwa sa Maylan,” was led by Tongson, Fifth District Representative Dino Yulo, Provincial Board Member Anthony Occeño, Vice Mayor Justin Gatuslao, Sangguniang Panlungsod, city officers, and partners from various sectors.

A stage at the center of the city hall grounds flanked by giant sparkling stars was the venue for the ensuing party and concert with Filipino rapper Andrew E.

“This small event is a reminder to all of us that at the end of the day all our city’s success can be achieve with unity,” Tongson said adding that the awards and recognition received by the city government and its stakeholders was possible because of everyone’s united effort.

Tongson also recognized and thanked the representatives from various sectors present during the ceremony and concert. He also expressed gratitude to the visitors from other towns and cities in Negros Island who made tome to join the city in celebrating the Yuletide season.

Rep. Yulo, in his speech, also thanked the residents of the Fifth District from showing up in the unveiling of Himamaylan’s lights.

“Let us not forget the true meaning of Christmas--love, community and spending the birth of Jesus Christ with our loved ones and families,” Yulo added.

Meanwhile, Himamaylons also won cash prizes during the fun and games before the holiday decorations and lights at the government center were finally unveiled.

Himamaylanons gleefuly joined the localized versions of famous noontime show games such as “Pinoy Henyo,” “Pera o Bayong, and “Hephep Hooray.”

“Paskwa sa Maylan” party-goers also got a chance to win gift packs though a raffle draw courtesy of the Office of the Vice President. Tongson also augmented additional 30 gift packs to be claimed by winners this week. (PR)