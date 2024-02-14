PASSED ON SECOND READING | Negros Electric and Power franchise gets House’s approval

The House approved on second reading the bill granting a franchise to Negros Electric and Power Corp. (NEPC) during its session on Tuesday, February 13.

The Committee on Legislative Franchises presented Committee Report No. 936 on House Bill No. 9805, which passed the second reading.

The bill, sponsored by central Negros Occidental representatives, is related to granting a franchise to Negros Electric and Power Corp. (NEPC), enabling them to establish, operate, and maintain an electric power distribution system for commercial purposes and in the public interest.

The franchise is specifically intended to serve the cities of Bacolod, Silay, Talisay, and Bago, as well as the municipalities of Murcia and Don Salvador Benedicto in the province of Negros Occidental, for 25 years.

During the debate in the plenary, Congressman Gus Tambunting, who chairs the Legislative and Franchises Committee, emphasized that Central Negros Electric Cooperative (Ceneco) will still own 30 percent of NEPC, and all of its debts and financial obligations will be settled through the Joint Venture Agreement.

He also assured that employees will be taken care of, and their retirement and separation fees from Ceneco will be paid in accordance with the Collective Bargaining Agreements. They will also be given a first preference if they wish to apply to NEPC.

The primary objective of this franchise is to ensure the continuous and uninterrupted supply of electricity in the aforementioned franchise area, aiming to meet the energy needs of the residents and contribute to the region's development and progress.

This legislation marks a significant step toward addressing the energy requirements of the covered areas, promoting economic growth, and enhancing the overall quality of electric distribution for the residents.*