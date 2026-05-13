Payout of fuel subsidy for PUJ drivers in Bacolod set

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), through its Negros Island Region office, in coordination with the City Government of Bacolod, will start the payout of fuel subsidy or cash aid for qualified public utility jeepney (PUJ) drivers on Thursday, May 14, 2026.

Richelle Verdeprado-Mangga, Department of Social Services and Development (DSSD) head, said the payout will start on May 14 and will end on May 16.

She said the payout is intended to at least 2,111 PUJ drivers and the distribution will be held at SM City Bacolod, adding that the beneficiaries, who will receive P5,000 each, should bring their valid driver’s license for verification with two photocopies.

The City Government earlier submitted a verified list of 10,551 local drivers to the DSWD.

Aside from PUJ and PUV drivers with active franchises, it also includes the Transport Network Vehicle Services (TNVS) drivers certified by their respective companies, including Grab, Maxim, InDrive, and Joyride.

"For now, the distribution is only for the PUJ drivers. We will wait for the the next payout for the taxi and TNVS drivers," Verdeprado-Mangga said.

She said the official list was forwarded by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Central Office to the DSWD-NIR.

She added that they are also waiting for the official list of the beneficiaries for taxi and TNVS drivers.

The distribution will be conducted in alphabetical order to ensure the smooth operation of PUJ across various barangays.

In April, 2026, a total of 13,026 tricycle drivers in Bacolod City also received P5,000 in fuel assistance from the National Government amid continuing fuel price hikes.

A total of 613 farmers and fisherfolk in Bacolod City also received financial assistance from the Presidential Assistance to Farmers, Fisherfolk, and Families (PAFFF) program of the National Government at the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC) on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

The distribution was led by Department of Agriculture Negros Island Region (DA-NIR) Jose Albert Barrogo along with the DSWD.

Barrogo said the beneficiaries include rice, corn, and sugarcane farmers, who received P2,325 each.

He said the qualified rice farmers are those with two hectares or less, while sugarcane and corn farmers have no land area limit, as long as they are registered under the Registry System for Basic Sectors in Agriculture.

He added that the National Government allocated P10 billion to support the rice, corn, sugarcane farmers, and fisherfolk nationwide. (MAP)