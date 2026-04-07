Payout of fuel subsidy for trike drivers in Bacolod set

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), through its Negros Island Region office, in coordination with the City Government of Bacolod, will start the payout of fuel subsidy or cash aid for qualified tricycle drivers on Wednesday, April 8, 2026.

Mayor Greg Gasataya said at least 9,428 beneficiaries will receive a cash aid from various barangays of Bacolod City.

The distribution will be led by DSWD personnel at identified areas such as Bacolod City College and Bacolod City National High School in Barangay Taculing, SM City Bacolod, and Ayala Capitol Central Mall.

Gasataya said the beneficiaries will be contacted by the DSWD personnel for their schedule and assigned venue for the payout.

He said beneficiaries, who will receive P5,000 each, should bring their valid driver’s license for verification with two photocopies, adding that the distribution will end on April 10.

The mayor noted that the distribution will be conducted in alphabetical order to ensure the smooth operation of tricycles across various barangays.

Gasataya said he is hopeful for another payout to support the transport group amid soaring fuel prices and the rising cost of living.

He said even those who are not members of a tricycle drivers’ association can avail themselves of the subsidy, as long as they are qualified tricycle operators.

“Regardless of whether you are a member of a tricycle drivers’ association or not, you will receive assistance,” he added.

Aside from the fuel subsidy, the City Government of Bacolod also distributed rice assistance to qualified tricycle and public utility jeepney (PUJ) drivers.

Gasataya said they started the rice distribution on April 5, 2026 to various PUJ drivers.

He said the City allocated at least P1.9 million to support all public transport drivers in the city, noting that they have already checked all PUJ terminals, including both modernized and traditional jeepneys.

The mayor said the rice assistance will also include the taxi drivers as well as the Transport Network Vehicle Services. (MAP)