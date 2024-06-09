PBBM adopts nat'l objectives to strengthen PH health sector

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has adopted the National Objectives for Health (NOH) of the Department of Health (DOH) for 2023-2028 as part of the government's efforts to strengthen the Philippine health sector.

In a Presidential Communications Office (PCO) news release on Saturday, Marcos issued Memorandum Circular (MC) 53 in line with the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028 for the development of the health sector.

The NOH medium-term strategy for developing the Philippine health sector is also anchored on “AmBisyon Natin 2040," which highlights the promotion of good health as a key strategy toward economic and social transformation, the PCO said.

MC 53, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on June 4, takes effects immediately.

“Consistent with the abovementioned State policies, and pursuant to DOH’s mandate as the lead agency responsible to set the country’s policy direction on health, the National Objectives for Health 2023-2028 was formulated to serve as the country’s medium-term strategy for strengthening the country’s health sector,” President Marcos said.

He ordered the DOH to formulate and disseminate plans and guidelines that will ensure that all stakeholders have comprehensive understanding of NOH 2023-2028.

The DOH is mandated to establish a robust monitoring and evaluation framework for the implementation of the 8-Point Action Agenda for the health sector.

Other tasks of the DOH under MC 53 are facilitating capacity-building programs and workshops for local government units and relevant stakeholders; collaborating with private sector, civil society organization, and international bodies; and ensuring a participatory approach by involving communities, beneficiaries, and other relevant stakeholders.

Strategies under the NOH 2023-2028 should be integrated in the annual operations plans of local government units.

President Marcos directed all national government agencies and instrumentalities, including government-owned or -controlled corporations and local governments, to support and cooperate towards the successful implementation of NOH 2023-2028. (PNA)