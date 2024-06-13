PBBM to sign NIR today

Today is history unfolding for the people of Negros, as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is set to sign the law establishing the Negros Island Region tomorrow, June 13, Third District Rep. Jose Francisco Benitez said.

Marcos will sign the law establishing the Negros Island Region (NIR) today as confirmed by Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson who will personally witness the historic event. "We thank President Marcos Jr. for his support of our dream of a separate administrative region for Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental and Siquijor.

We are indebted also to the support of Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez and our kasimanwa former Senate President Migz Zubiri, and the dedication of all Negros and Siquijor congressmen, and our champions in the Senate, especially our kasimanwa Senator JV Ejercito, who all worked together to shepherd the NIR bill," Benitez said.

The establishment of NIR will bring government services closer to the people of Negros Island and Siquijor, and facilitate integrated development planning towards inclusive, resilient, and sustainable development in the region, he added.

"We hope that DILG will immediately convene the Technical Working Group that will iron out the institutional arrangements for the transition," Benitez further said. The creation of the NIR will mean that Negros Occidental will separate from Region 6 while Negros Oriental and Siquijor will separate from Region 7.

The president invited Lacson to witness the ceremonial signing of Senate Bill No. 2507 and House Bill No. 7355, entitled “An Act Establishing The Negros Island Region” at the Ceremonial Hall of Malacañan Palace at 2 p.m. Thursday.

The invitation was sent to the governor on Tuesday, June 11, by Secretary Mark Llandro Mendoza, Presidential Adviser on Legislative Affairs. The NIR will be composed of Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental and Siquijor.