PCCB convenes for population census monitoring

The Provincial Census – CBMS Coordinating Board (PCCB) chaired by Gov. Bong Lacson, convened for the 2024 Census of Population and Community-Based Monitoring System (POPCEN – CBMS) at Capitol Social Hall in Bacolod City, this morning.

The main objectives of the POPCEN–CBMS are to update the inventory of the total population in the Philippines, update the list of beneficiaries of government social protection programs, update the number of eligible voters, update the distribution of shares of LGUs in the National Tax Allocation, aid in the implementation of the recently signed RA 11964 or the Income

Classification of LGUs Act, and aid in the efficient use of government resources.

The 2024 POPCEN-CBMS will cover all barangays nationwide in every city and municipality for the enumeration period, July 15, 2024, to September 16, 2024, which will cover 55 days.

Authorized representatives will collect data on the demographic and socio-economic characteristics of the households as well as list buildings, housing units, households, and ILQs using official forms.

Chief Statistical Specialist and PCCB Co-Chairperson John Campomanes discussed the legal basis, scope and coverage, and other details of the census, during the meeting.