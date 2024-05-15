PCIC distributes checks worth P1M to Kabankalan farmers

The Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation (PCIC) distributed a total of P1,193,476 to farmer- beneficiaries in Kabankalan City, May 9, at the Kabankalan Demo Farm.

A total of 194 farmers received indemnity checks of P6,152 each during the payout event.

The payout event, facilitated by the City Agriculture Office led by Ricky Muscosa, was attended by Mayor Benjie Miranda, Vice Mayor Miguel Zayco, 6th district Rep. Mercedes Alvarez, Board Members Jeffrey Tubola, and Valentino Miguel Alonzo and Councilor Adolfo Mangao Jr.

The farmer- beneficiaries suffered losses from natural disasters, plant diseases and pest outbreaks. (PR)