PCIC distributes indemnity checks to Sipalay farmers

A total of seventy-three (73) farmer beneficiaries from the city received indemnity checks amounting to PHP 448,628.00. The event was facilitated by the City Agriculture Office on Friday, February 2, 2024, at the Conference Hall of the New Government Center, Sipalay City.

The PCIC's initiative is a testament to its dedication to helping farmers overcome challenges and hardships.

The indemnity checks serve as a financial safety net, providing much-needed assistance to farmers who have suffered losses due to unforeseen circumstances.

Present were City Agriculturist Lani Yanong, PCIC Insurance Underwriter Dan Adrian Baldovi, and Mark John Fuentenegra. (PR)