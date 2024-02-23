PCIC releases checks to 198 Victorias rice farmers

The Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation (PCIC) through the City Agriculture Office facilitated the release of checks to rice farmers who suffered crop damages due to pests and diseases in Victorias City, at the Agricomplex in Hda. Estrella, Barangay IV, February 16.

A total of 198 rice farmers from six different barangays were the recipients of the program and were provided financial assistance to recover from agricultural losses.

Among the distinguished guests during the distribution were Insurance Underwriter Raymond Calonia, PCIC Administrative Assistant Elijah James Espenosa, Insurance Processor Mia Escalera, OIC-City Agriculturist Leni Lacuesta L. Agr., MPA, Rice Program Coordinator Myro Ramos, and Insurance Focal Person Gerald John Lizada.

Victorias City Councilors Audie Malaga and Dino Acuña were also present to support the event. (PR)