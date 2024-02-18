PCIC releases P23-M to drought-hit W. Visayas farmers

ILOILO CITY – The Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation (PCIC) has already released PHP23 million indemnity claims to farmers affected by drought in 2023.

PCIC Western Visayas Regional Manager Eva Laud said they also received 12,800 notices of loss as of January 2024, with an estimated PHP76 million in claims.

“We have 130,000 farmers insured for the second cropping, and so far, 12,800 (farmers) have filed their claims. Previously, we have already paid PHP23 million,” she said in an interview Friday.

The notices came from 3,000 farmers each in Aklan, Guimaras, and Iloilo; 2,000 from Antique; 1,000 from Capiz; and 800 from Negros Occidental.

Most likely, farmers supposed to harvest this February have already filed their notices of loss.

“Our requirement is 20 days before harvest, they should inform the PCIC that their crops are damaged by drought,” she added.

The second cropping started around September or October last year, and there were occasional rains amid the drought forecast.

The impact of the El Niño phenomenon was felt around the first quarter of 2024 when some farmers had already harvested their crops.

Laud also called on farmers affected by the drought to report 20 days before their harvest for the claims adjuster to validate and proper indemnification provided. (PNA)