PCSO to distribute 84 patient vehicles to NIR, Western Visayas

A TOTAL of 84 Patient Transport Vehicles (PTVs) from the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) will be turned over to various local government units (LGUs) in Negros Island Region (NIR) and Western Visayas on Tuesday, November 25, 2025.

The ceremonial turnover will be held at the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC) grounds.

As part of the preparation, Mayor Greg Gasataya already ordered the key departments led by Secretary to the Mayor Atty. Jose Marty Go to start coordinating preparations for the event, which is expected to be attended by Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla.

PCSO chairman retired Judge Felix Reyes and members of the Board of Directors, as well as the national agency representatives and local chief executives, are expected to join the event.

Apart from security preparations, Go said the traffic management will be prioritized to ensure the smooth flow of the ceremony.

“We have already conducted clearing operations at the BCGC grounds as part of the event preparations,” he said.

Go noted that they already held a meeting with Bacolod City Police Office Director Police Colonel Joeresty Coronica, Bacolod Traffic and Transportation Management Department Officer-in-Charge Atty. Reuben Mikhail Sabig, and representatives from the PCSO, Bureau of Fire Protection, City Engineer’s Office, Office of the Building Official, Office of the Building Administrator, Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, and the Management Information Technology and Computer Services.

Personnel from the Bacolod Traffic and Transportation Management Department, Office of the Building Administrator and the Public Order and Safety Office also supervised the ingress and proper positioning of the vehicles at the BCGC grounds over the weekend.

The initiative forms part of PCSO’s Medical Transport Vehicle Donation Program, which will distribute 1,724 PTVs to LGUs nationwide.

PCSO General Manager Melquiades Robles reported that a total of 1,540 vehicles have already been successfully turned over to LGU beneficiaries in accordance with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to prioritize the healthcare and well-being of every Filipino.

Each vehicle is equipped with a stretcher, oxygen tank, wheelchair, first aid kit, blood pressure monitor, and medicine cabinet to enhance emergency response and patient mobility services. (MAP)