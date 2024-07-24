PDAO and BIFPA celebrate National Disability Rights Week

With the theme, "Promoting Inclusion: Celebrating Abilities and Advocating Access", the Persons with Disability Affairs Office (PDAO), together with the Bacolod Integration Federation of PWD Associations, Inc. (BIFPA) spearheaded the celebration of the National Disability Rights Week, featuring a medical mission, talent show, and raffle draw at Brgy. Villamonte Gym last July 22.

Additionally, the PPTA-Negros Occidental, in collaboration with PWD-Bacolod City, recently hosted a lecture on "Achieving Wellness: The Impact of Physical Therapy on Elderly and Disabled Communities.

" The session educated participants about the significant benefits of physical therapy, aiming to enhance the quality of life for the elderly and disabled.

Vice Mayor El Cid Familiaran, Councilor Simple Distrito, Barangay officials, and other guests were present at the event.