PDAO and BIFPA celebrate National Disability Rights Week with a Coastal Clean-Up

With the theme, "Promoting Inclusion: Celebrating Abilities and Advocating Access", the Persons with Disability Affairs Office (PDAO), together with the Bacolod Integration Federation of PWD Associations, Inc. (BIFPA) spearheaded the celebration of the 46th National Disability Rights Week through a series of activities from July 17-23, continuing with the Coastal Clean-Up today in Brgy. Punta Taytay, Bacolod City.

The Coastal Clean-Up in Brgy. Punta Taytay was joined by the PWD Associations of numerous barangays such as Mandalagan, Villamonte, Banago, Sum-Ag, Pahanocoy, Handumanan, 16, 17, and 27, with the City of Bacolod providing food and snacks not only for this day's event but for the whole week of activities.

The activities prepared for the celebration aim to emphasize the rights, welfare, and privileges of the PWDs of Bacolod, starting with a caravan and motorcade last July 17 and followed by the Paralympic Games at the University of St. La Salle on July 18.

Additionally, another activity has been prepared on July 21 in the Bacolod Public Plaza through the painting of gutters by the PWDs that will contribute to the beautification of the mentioned area.

On July 22, there will also be a medical mission and a cultural show. The medical mission will cater to the health needs and is open to all PWDs of Bacolod City at the Brgy. Villamonte Gym, interested PWDs may coordinate with the presidents of the PWD Association in their barangay.

Lastly, the last day will feature the PDAO AND BIFPA who will be joining the offering of flowers for the unsung hero, Apolinario Mabini, at the Mabini Elementary School on July 23.