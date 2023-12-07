PDEA-6 destroys over P30M in recovered illegal drugs

Some PHP30.13 million worth of illegal drugs seized in Negros Occidental were destroyed in rites led by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Western Visayas (PDEA-6) at the Acropolis Gardens crematorium here Wednesday afternoon.

The thermal destruction covered 4.346 kilograms (kg.) of shabu valued at PHP29.908 million and 1.358 kg. of marijuana worth PHP226,947.

PDEA-6 Assistant Regional Director Marjorie Ballesteros said the law mandates the agency to destroy illegal drugs, particularly in decided cases, in the presence of witnesses.

“These are cases from different years. Some of the cases may be from two years ago. It really depends on the court,” she added.

The destroyed dangerous drugs, along with drug paraphernalia, were presented as evidence in criminal cases filed before the Regional Trial Courts (RTC) in the cities of Bacolod, Bago, Silay, Himamaylan, and Kabankalan and the Office of the City Prosecutor in Kabankalan.

These include RTC Branch 62 in Bago City, which ordered the destruction of 2.272 kg. of shabu; RTC Branch 45 in Bacolod City – 483.916 grams of shabu and 1.335 kg. of marijuana; RTC Branch 52, Bacolod City – 353.0362 grams of shabu; RTC Branch 61 in Kabankalan City – 99.89 grams of shabu; RTC Branch 55 in Himamaylan City – 21.99 grams of shabu; RTC Branch 40 in Silay City – 8.5954 grams of shabu; RTC Branch Silay City – 55.60 grams of shabu; and Office of the Prosecutor in Kabankalan City – 1.05 kg. of shabu and 23.50 grams of marijuana.

Adonis Abueva, chief of PDEA-6 Regional Office Laboratory, cited Section 21 (d) of Republic Act 9165 or the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 as the basis for the destruction of dangerous drugs after filing the criminal case in court.

He added Dangerous Drugs Board Regulation 1, series of 2007, mandates for the thermal destruction or burning of dangerous drugs.

Acting Presiding Judge Amcel Mercader of RTC Branch 62 in Bago City and Col. Noel Aliño, director of Bacolod City Police Office, as well as representatives from the Department of Justice, Public Attorney’s Office, non-government organizations, elected officials, and members of the media witnessed the destruction ceremony. (PNA)