PDLs learn pandan leaves, abaca fiber processing

Some persons deprived of liberty (PDL) at San Carlos City District Jail, 7 of which are females, learned pandan leaves and abaca fiber processing from December 14-15.

The Negosyo Center of San Carlos City-LGU facilitated the skills training where Lilas Pandan Livelihood Association members of the Municipality of Calatrava, Negros Occidental Melinda Limbaga, Marites Pastorano and Elvira Cañete were the resource persons.

Limbaga and Pastorano taught the PDLs how to dye pandan leaves into different colors, weave them, and make wine holders, gift bags, clutch purses, and wallets.

Cañete also taught participants how to weave abaca fibers into 20-meter-long ropes with a thickness of 3mm; adding that there is a high demand for the rope type since industries use it in producing handicrafts.

San Carlos City District Jail Chief Admin and Operation SJO1 Danny Goboli thanked Negosyo Center for the training. He said what the PDL learned in addition to their existing skills would help them start a new life once they go out of prison.

Participants also received certificates at the said training's culmination. (PR)