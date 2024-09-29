Pedicab driver shot dead in Bacolod

A pedicab driver was gunned down in Purok Langis, Barangay Banago, Bacolod City at about 3:30 p.m. Friday, September 27.

Police identified the victim as Faustino Rojo, 26, a resident of the said village.

Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) records showed the victim was standing along Purok Langis when Alfonso approached him.

A heated argument ensued between them, and then, the suspect took an unidentified firearm and shot the victim.

Rojo tried to run but, the suspect chased him, the police said.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound on his chest. He was brought to the Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital, but he did not survive.

Police Station 2 is still conducting further investigation to determine the motive and to arrest the suspect, who is still at large. /MAP.