PENALTIES UP FOR NON-COMPLIANCE | Comelec reminds BSKE bets to submit statement of contributions, expenditures

The provincial office of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) is reminding the candidates in the October 30 Barangay and Sanggunian Kabataan Elections to submit their Statement of Contributions and Expenditures (Soce) before the deadline on November 29.

Provincial election supervisor Ian Lee Ananoria said Monday, November 27, that there are local government units in Negros Occidental that has a low percentage of candidates submitting their Soce.

Those who fail to submit their Soce will be notified by the poll body.

The submission of the Soce is a requirement prescribed by the Omnibus Election Code of the Philippines to determine compliance with the expenditure limit of a candidate.

There will be no extension of deadlines for the filing of Soce for candidates who participated in the BSKE held on Oct. 30.

The Comelec will also verify whether the candidates adhered to the mandated maximum spending limit of P5 per registered voter.

During the election campaigns, candidates affiliated with political parties have a spending limit of P3 per voter, while independent candidates have a limit of P5 per voter.

In the BSKE, however, all candidates were considered independent candidates under Section 38 of the Omnibus Election Code of the Philippines, which states that the barangay election is non-partisan and should be conducted efficiently and inexpensively.

No candidate can be represented as a member of any political party, political group, or organized group.

Failure to file the required statements or reports regarding electoral contributions and expenditures will result in penalties, and individuals may be barred from holding public positions, Ananoria pointed out.

According to RA 7166, failure to comply shall constitute an administrative offense, for which the offenders shall be liable to pay an administrative fine ranging from P1,000 to P30,000 at the discretion of the election body.

A second offense, the administrative fine would range from P2,000 to P60,000, and the offender would be subject to perpetual disqualification from holding public office.

Even those who have withdrawn from the election must submit their Soce, Comelec stated.*