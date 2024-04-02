PENRO employees, barangay residents avail of free medical, dental services

The Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office of Negros Occidental in partnership with the Provincial Health held a free medical and dental mission for employees and residents of Brgy. 39 in Bacolod City recently.

122 individuals including senior citizens and children from Brgy. 39 , and PENRO employees availed of the free medical check-up and dental services last March 22.

The medical mission is among the highlight activities organized by PENRO for the National Women’s Month.

Dr. Romulo Rhoel Mogul led the medical check-up and PGNO Dentists, Dr. Teofil Vidamo, and Dr. Philip Stephen Uychiat led the dental services.

A feeding activity for 105 Kids was also organized by the office to extend help as their parents are also finding ways to augment their daily needs.

Fun games were prepared and goodie bags were also distributed to the kids that brought joy and laughter to them.

The activity was led by PENR Officer Joan Nathaniel Gerangaya together with OIC-MSD Chief Rosario Rostata and TSD Chief Catherine Balasa. (PR)