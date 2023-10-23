PENRO’s Dalaw Turo Team goes to Lopez Jaena NHS

The Dalaw Turo Team composed of personnel from PENRO Negros Occidental, CENRO Bago, MKNP and NNNP conducted series of environmental activities to 80 Grade 12 - STEM students of the Lopez Jaena National High School.

Amidst the power outage experienced by the school, it didn't dampen the spirits of the DT Team to push through with the scheduled visit with the full support of their Principal Ma'am Margie Sta. Ana and teachers, most especially seeing the enthusiasm and willingness of the students to listen and be informed on how important their roles are in environmental conservation and protection.

One of the highlights was the signing of the Pledge of Environmental Commitment of the students after representatives from Team Duta, Hangin and Tubig reflected on the things they have learned and shared significant ways that they can do in order to be good stewards of God's creation.

Dalaw Turo, which comes from two Filipino words that mean "to visit" (dalaw) and "to teach" (turo) is an innovative educational tool for teaching and promoting environmental messages on nature conservation. It is a non-traditional, non-formal, and participatory approach in raising public awareness on biodiversity conservation and sustainable development.

It makes use of various forms media such as games, skit, dialogues to make learning about the environment interactive, student-friendly and effective. (PR)