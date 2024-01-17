PEOPLE’S INITIATIVE ON | Escalante confirms signature campaign for charter change in Cadiz City

Cadiz City Mayor Salvador Escalante Jr. confirmed Tuesday, January 17, that there is an ongoing signature campaign through People's Initiative for Charter Change in his locality.

Escalante said the signature campaign is done by a private organization.

He said he is backing Charter Change as long as it will only dwell on the economic provisions of the Constitution.

This is also the position of Second District Rep. Alfredo "Thirdy" Marañon III, Escalante said.

He said the signature campaign has been going on since last week and that they are closely monitoring the activity, and so far, they have not heard of any vote-buying activities in the signature campaign.

He said a leader of a local association asked his permission that they gather signatures in Cadiz to support the People's Initiative.

"I gave them permission," the mayor said.

Escalante also said that as far as the United Negros Alliance is concerned, it has not discussed charter change.

"We will not be at a loss if we amend the economic provisions of our Constitution," Escalante said.

He added that he relayed his stand and that of Marañon to the barangay captains of Cadiz so they would be informed in case the signature campaign reaches their respective villages.

"It is still a people's initiative, not a plebiscite yet," he said.*