People's Initiative signature campaign ongoing in Bacolod

The signature campaign for People's Initiative as a way to Charter Change has been going on in some barangays of Bacolod City

However, some residents denied that they received some amount of money in exchange for their signature to the People's Initiative.

Some residents of Barangay Alijis, Bacolod City said the whole family has signed the paper because it is initiated by the barangay and that they have a family member working at the Barangay Hall.

They said changing the Constitution does not matter to them because it is still the same government. “We will sign it even without any money involved because it is still the same government,” they added.

Some Bacolod residents' reaction is contrary to the allegations that there is an alleged vote buying in the signature campaign for People's Initiative nationwide and that each voter is given P100 for their signature.

The Commission on Elections has already warned that signatures gathered in an ongoing people's initiative campaign could be invalidated if proven that these were given in exchange for money.*