‘PERFORM WELL’ | All elected barangay, SK officials to assume office after oathtaking

“All elected barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) officials will assume their posts after their oathtaking on November 10.”

This was stressed by Ma. Joy Maredeth Madayag, head of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG)-Bacolod, Monday, November 6.

All elected barangay and SK officials will have a mass oath-taking at SMX Convention Center on Friday, November 10, at 6 p.m.

The mass oath-taking will be led by Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez.

Madayag said the City Assessment and Transition Team was also tasked with finishing the inventory of all the barangays by November 11, adding that three teams were deployed to various villages.

After the assumption of their office, Madayag noted that they will hold an orientation for all the elected barangay and SK officials and they are only waiting for the guidelines and training modules.

Madayag said the training for the SK officials will be held on November 10 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., then they will set up another schedule of training for all elected barangay captains and kagawads.

She said they are also waiting for the guidelines for the conduct of an election for the SK and Liga ng mga Barangay presidents, which will be held 15 days after their oath-taking.

Madayag urged the newly elected barangay and SK officials to perform well and study their roles, duties, and functions in the barangay to serve their constituents efficiently and effectively.

Moreover, for the assumption of their posts, Benitez said the newly elected barangay and SK officials should also comply with their proclamation from the Commission on Elections (Comelec) and the inventory of transfer of the assets of the barangays.

On November 1, Benitez issued Memorandum No. 0169 directing Acting City Accountant Atty. Jeremae Ceriaco to fast-track the conduct of the final inventory of the barangay and SK properties, financial records, documents, and properties and money accountabilities.

Ceriaco, who was designated as the chairperson of the City Assessment and Transition Team, was also directed to coordinate and collaborate with the DILG and other members of the transition team in the conduct of the final inventory and submission of the accomplished barangay and SK inventory and turnover Form No. 2 by the barangay inventory team and SK inventory team and the conduct of assessment by the transition team within three weeks from proclamation.

Benitez said there shall be a transition period not to exceed three weeks to ensure the proper and smooth transition of governance, accountabilities, and actual turnover of barangay and SK properties, financial records, documents, and properties, and money accountabilities, and to secure the bonding requirements and other requisites under existing laws, rules, and regulations.

He said those who already held an oathtaking will also attend the mass oathtaking on November 10, adding that the event will be attended by at least 976 elected barangay and SK officials.*