Perpetrator behind killing of alleged ‘akyat-bahay’ suspects still unidentified

The Bacolod City Police Station 1 is facing difficulty in identifying the suspect behind the killing of the two alleged “akyat-bahay” suspects at Araneta Street, Barangay 15, in the city on November 10.

Major Elmer Bonilla, commander of Police Station 1, said Monday, November 13, that they have no leads yet on the identity of the perpetrator behind the killing of Nobert Belonio Aguda "alias Apong," a resident of Purok Maliugyon, Barangay 35, and Kenneth Jamandre, a resident of Purok Tulihaw, Barangay 16, both in Bacolod City.

He said the victims were involved in several "akyat-bahay" incidents in various barangays, adding that Aguda has pending records at Police Station 1 and other police stations in the city.

Investigation showed that the victims were walking along Araneta Street at about 1 a.m. when the suspect, who was on board a motorcycle, fired at them several times using a .45 caliber pistol.

The victims sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died on the spot, as the suspect fled.

Bonilla said they already had a copy of the closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera near the area, but the footage was not clear to determine the identity of the suspect, who was wearing a ball cap and black jacket.

He said they also requested the Crime Laboratory for the

cross-matching of the recovered bullets from the scene of the crime if it matches the previous shooting incidents in the city.

“If it matches the previous shooting incidents, it means that we have the same perpetrator and it’s a big help to determine its identity,” he added.

Bonilla disclosed that they already had witnesses, but they failed to identify the perpetrator because he was wearing a ball cap.*