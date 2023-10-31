Person suspected of vote-buying nabbed

A 59-year-old man was caught by four concerned citizens allegedly distributing sample ballots and paying P500 for each voter in Sitio Nasunugan, Brgy. Batuan, San Enrique, Monday, October 30

Police Major Leo Estopa, San Enrique police chief, said the four concerned citizens seized from the suspect 52 sample ballots with P500 attached to it.

Estopa believes the suspect is a relative of a candidate running for punong barangay in the area.

He, however, did not name the suspect, the candidate, or the concerned citizens.

A total of P26,000 in cash was seized from the suspect, who will face charges of vote buying and violation of the “Oplan Kontra Bigay” campaign of the Commission on Elections.

The suspect is now detained at the San Enrique Municipal Police Station detention facility.*