PGNO Abanse Showroom earns Department of Tourism accreditation

The Provincial Government of Negros Occidental (PGNO) is pleased to announce that the PGNO Abanse Showroom has been granted accreditation as a Tourist Shop (Specialty Shop) by the Department of Tourism (DOT). The accreditation was issued on June 6, 2024, in the City of Iloilo.

This achievement marks a significant milestone for the PGNO, under the leadership of Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson. The DOT accreditation signifies the PGNO’s commitment to providing local products to tourists and supporting the Negros Island tourism sector.

It also is a valuable opportunity to boost the local economy and Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the province.