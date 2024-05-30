PH Ballet Theatre stars in Victorias 

The Philippine Ballet Theatre dance group performed in Victorias City in celebration of National Heritage Month.

Their dance show was dubbed as “Hiyas sa Sayaw.” The Philippine Ballet Theatre performed at the Don Alejandro Acuña Yap Quiña Arts and Cultural Center on May 26.

The world-class performance of the Philippine Theatre Group (PBT) showcased movements of Vinta, the iconic seafaring vessels of Mindanao, and the legendary Sarimanok of the Maranao people and Philippine mythology.

Mayor Javier Miguel “Javi” Benitez thanked the PBT and Filipino Heritage Festival Inc. for bringing the Hiyas sa Sayaw to Victorias.

“You have never failed to inspire us, Victoriasanons to promote and nurture our gifts as vessels of culture and arts, with your stunning dance performances and unique storylines that bring more life to our cultural heritage,” he said.

He also announced that along with renovating the city’s cultural center, they will launch the Sidlak Performance Guild, which will bolster the Victoriasanon culture and arts by honing singers, dancers, and production and costume designers.

The City Mayor also expressed his appreciation to the local performers and artists who showcased their singing, dancing, and acting talents during the pre-event show.

Mayor Javi wishes to continue giving importance to the culture and arts industry of the city and promises his relentless support to the local talents. Furthermore, PBT featured the Victoriasanon pride, Panamyaw Chorale for the interval performance of the show.

Among the local talents who performed during the pre-event were the Barangay I National High School Pangarap Village Junior High, Victorias City Sidlak Chorale, Victorias Elementary School Rondalla, Sidlak Kadalag-an Folk Dancers, Tingog sang Kadalag-an singers, and Sidlak Kadalag-an Dancers. Victorias City officials, barangay officials, Sangguniang Kabataan councils, department heads, and several Victoriasanons gathered and witnessed the Hiyas sa Sayaw show of the PBT.

Filipino Heritage Festival Inc. President Ms. Armita Bantug-Rufino was one of the distinguished guests who graced the event. This year’s National Heritage Month is themed “Championing Heritage: Capacity Building to Transform Communities” and is celebrated this May.*