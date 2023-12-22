PH Best Dressed launches coffee table book

Ilonggo’s pride Lovelyn Go-Segovia, launches her coffee table book together with the other Philippines’ Best Dressed of 2023 held lat the Parañaque Room, Shangrila Makati on December 13.

This serves to inspire others to appreciate life from all its angles and always choose to see the brighter side of it.

Lovelyn is a two-time cancer survivor and her journey to being resilient, optimistic, and prayerful is what keeps her going.

As human beings, encountering problems is inevitable. It is how we deal with it that matters.

One of her natural approaches to lifting her mood is to dress up in style as it radiates your personality flexibility, and fun. Resilient as she is, stylish Lovelyn moves through the ups and downs of life with an optimistic outlook.

As a survivor, she sees the Philippine Cancer Society (PCS) as an advocacy close to her heart. “I always consider the brighter side of things. God has been good and I am grateful. While I am occupied juggling my business with my personal and social matters, I devote a substantial percentage of my time to my cause: cancer-related initiatives. It's a way to make an impact not necessarily changinf the world, but one soul at a time."

On style, she said, "A truly stylish woman is a fluid character that can turn the mundane into the extraordinary. She does not simply accept what is offered to her and is not consumed by what is in fashion."

What Lovelyn enjoys most about dressing up is the flexibility and fun it affords her. It is a way of showing her signature sense and allowing her to be like a chameleon would without being unfazed by others' opinions. It molds her identity in a way that eclipses both time and trends.

"The way I dress affects how I perceive myself and, sometimes how others perceive me," she adds.

Her other passion is travel. "Are you even on earth?" is a question her friends often ask when they tease her for having itchy feet.

A spontaneous spirit, Lovelyn enjoys immersing herself in different cultures, trying out unique food and drink, and exploring new locations.

"Profitons de la vie," is how she signs off on this exchange befitting of someone who loves to live and enjoy life.*