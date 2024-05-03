PH career execs convene in NegOcc for GABAY training course

Career Executive Service (CES) Eligibles from various government agencies and regions across the Philippines have convened in Negros Occidental for the Integrated Gabay (GABAY) ng Paglilingkod Training Course Session 49, organized by the Career Executive Service Board (CESB).

The 12-Day GABAY Training Course started on April 22 and will commence on May 3.

It aims to equip public managers with the necessary know-how and tools to navigate the complexities of governance, ensuring impactful leadership and sustainable development.

GABAY forms part of the CES Leadership and Management Proficiency (LAMP) Program, and provides essential learning modules designed to enhance executives' effectiveness on the job while fostering a deeper understanding of government policies and programs as they happen on the ground.

The terminal module of this intensive course is the Community Engagement Module (CEM) where the CES eligibles learned from the Model of Innovation Excellence by the Network of Alliances for Coastal Wetlands Conservation Area (NOCWCA), recognized as one of the Top 10 winners of the prestigious Galing Pook in 2021.

NOCWCA, hailed as the 7th Ramsar Site and the 4th East-Asian-Australasian Flyway Network Site in the Philippines, is locally managed by NOCWAMA, comprising 11 LGUs from the City of Bago to the Municipality of Ilog, alongside the Provincial Government of Negros Occidental.

On the 8th day of the GABAY Training Course, a dialogue with CEM partners was conducted where esteemed presenters including DILG Provincial Director Teodora Sumagaysay; TSSD Head Maria Elena San Jose; Engr. Elenita Amen, Environment Officer of LGU San Enrique; Armela Waldato, Environment Officer of Himamaylan City and Executive Director of KAHIL-ICAMC; and ENP Susana Casalem, Environment Officer of Kabankalan City shared insights into the structural organizations, strategic innovations, and development initiatives within NOCWCA.

The learners will also visit the areas of San Enrique and the cities of Himamaylan and Kabankalan on the 9th and 10th day of the training course to conduct documentary research, interviews, and focus group discussions on the community and offices involved in the NOCWAMA.

The CESB’s GABAY Session 49 CEM is conducted in partnership with the Provincial Government of Negros Occidental through the Provincial Environment Management Office (PEMO). (PR)