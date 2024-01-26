PH diplomat, academe exec present mission, scholarship opportunities with NegOcc leaders

Philippine Consul General to Northern Territory, Australia, Januario John Rivas and International College of Advanced Education (ICAE) Chief Executive Officer Sean Mahoney visited the Provincial Government of Negros Occidental and the City Government of Bago to update and pitch programs to local officials, January 25.

Rivas and Mahoney updated Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson on the status of scholars in Darwin and future diplomatic mission of NT officials to Negros Occ.

They also discussed possible programs to benefit the healthcare professionals.

With them were the honorary consul’s wife, Edna, Executive Assistant to the Governor and PIO Charina Magallanes-Tan, Negros Occidental Scholarship Program Head Karen Dinsay, and NOLITC Administrator Dr. Cristina Orbecido.

They also presented some possible opportunities that can be explored by Bago City and Northern Territory.

The courtesy call will strongly link Bago with the Northern Territory which already has an existing diplomatic links with the Provincial Government of Negros Occidental, he said.

Local Economic Development and Investment Promotions Officer-Designate Judee Lynn Lirazan, who was also at the meeting, said among other opportunities that can be explored included culinary, hospitality and tourism sectors. (PR)