PH eyes world record for largest human lung formation

WITH 8,000 people expected to participate, the Philippines is looking to break the Guinness World Record for the Largest Human Lung Formation on Saturday, March 16, 2024, at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila.

In a press conference, Department of Health (DOH) Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said they are inviting the public to participate in the historic event to break the record held by India.

"We will be attempting to break the world record of the largest human formation of the lungs. This is our advocacy. I’m inviting you all to join so you can be part of the world record," said Herbosa.

"We’re expecting about 8,000 people to actually do a formation of the lung at the Quirino Grandstand," he added.

The current world record for the largest human image of an organ involved 5,003 participants.

It was set in New Delhi, India back on December 23, 2017.

According to the DOH, the attempt at breaking the world record is part of the country's advocacy to eradicate tuberculosis (TB).

"Let us show everybody our determination and unity in combating TB," said the DOH.

Tuberculosis is a disease caused by a bacterium called Mycobacterium tuberculosis, which usually attacks the lungs.

In 2023, DOH data shows that there were 549 new and relapse TB cases per 100,000 population. (SunStar Philippines)