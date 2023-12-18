PH, Taiwan cold chain industry assns ink mutual development deal

THE Board of Investments (BOI) expressed its full support for the collaboration between the Cold Chain Association of the Philippines Inc. (CCAP) and the Taiwan Cold Chain Association (TCCA) on cold chain industry development in the areas of capacity building, industry, and investments promotion activities, among others.

CCAP, represented by its president, Anthony S. Dizon, and TCCA led by its chairman, Freezer Lin, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for mutual cooperation on November 23, 2023.

Notably, the MOU signing was part of the 2023 Philippines-Taiwan Industrial Collaboration Summit (ICS) being hosted by the Philippines. It was a culmination of the aggressive initiatives from both sides in exploring trade and investment opportunities.

Trade Undersecretary and BOI Managing Head Ceferino S. Rodolfo attended the signing ceremony and pledged the agency’s ongoing commitment to the Philippine cold chain industry development.

In August this year, the BOI, led by Governor Marjorie Ramos-Samaniego and Resource-based Industries Service Director Raquel Echague, visited Taiwan to meet with TCCA and its key member companies to discuss investment opportunities in the Philippines in the cold chain industry.

After the amendment of the Public Service Act which opens foreign investment participation in key segments of the Philippine Cold Chain Industry, Taiwan became the first country where BOI conducted its sector-specific international investment roadshow. (PR)