Pharmacies told to honor senior discounts with valid ID

THE Bacolod City Council urged all pharmacies and drugstores to accept any government-issued identification card (ID) showing that a person is 60 years old or above, or an official senior citizen ID, as valid proof for discounts.

This allows seniors to avail of the 20 percent discount and VAT exemption on medicines and medical devices even without a Senior Citizen Purchase Booklet.

Councilor Caesar Distrito, who authored a resolution, said the said discount was based on Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Circular 2025-005 and Department of Health (DOH) Administrative Order 2024-0017.

Distrito said these issuances expressly remove the Senior Citizen Purchase Booklet from the list of mandatory requirements for the discount and VAT exemption, provided a valid ID and, when applicable, a doctor’s prescription are presented.

“Our senior citizens should not be burdened with unnecessary requirements just to receive a benefit that is already mandated by law,” he said.

Distrito noted that the Expanded Senior Citizens Act of 2010 (Republic Act 9994), as amended by RA 11916, entitles all qualified senior citizens to a 20 percent discount and VAT exemption on medicines, vitamins, and medical supplies for their exclusive use.

Acceptable IDs include a senior citizen ID, passport, driver’s license, national ID (PhilSys), or any equivalent government-issued identification clearly indicating age.

“This resolution reminds pharmacies and drugstores of their duty and protects our elderly from undue inconvenience and possible denial of their rights," Distrito said.

He said the resolution also warns establishments of penalties for non-compliance, as provided under RA 9994 and its amendments.

A first offense may incur a fine of P50,000 to P100,000 and/or imprisonment of two to six ears, with higher penalties and possible revocation of business permits for subsequent violations.

Distrito said that despite clear provisions of law and updated national guidelines, some pharmacies reportedly continue to require the Senior Citizen Purchase Booklet, causing delays and inconveniences to the elderly.

"The Bacolod City Council calls on all pharmacies and drugstores to immediately comply with the law and the latest FDA and DOH directives to ensure that senior citizens receive their rightful discounts and VAT exemption without hindrance," Distrito said. (MAP)