Philippine Statistics Authority, Provincial Government of Negros Occidental establish Provincial Statistics Committee

A new milestone has been appended to the history of the Province of Negros Occidental as it officially established its Provincial Statistics Committee (PSC) on 31 July 2024 at the Social Hall of the Provincial Capitol, Bacolod City.

The Provincial Government of Negros Occidental, under the careful guidance of the Philippine Statistics Authority – Negros Occidental Provincial Statistics Office laid the foundation of its very own committee with Provincial Planning and Development Officer-in-Charge Anna Marie G. Lucasan as its Chairwoman, co-chaired by Chief Statistical Specialist John F. Campomanes.

The PSC was established to become the province’s avenue to discuss and develop resolutions to generate reliable statistics which shall serve as the basis for quality service delivery to every Negrense.

The institution of the PSC also entailed the first-ever PSC Meeting where Chief Statistical Specialist Nelida B. Losare from the PSA – Guimaras The provincial Statistics Office was invited to brief the newly-established a committee with the overview and provisional guidelines of the PSC which shall serve as one of the cornerstones for the foundation of the PSC.

The board also passed resolutions to create permanent and alternate representatives for the PSC Negros Occidental and to urge all Local Government Units to support the 2024 Census of Population and Community-Based Monitoring System, the Provincial Product Accounts

for the Province of Negros Occidental, and the National Statistics Month.

“The establishment of the PSC of Negros Occidental will serve as the province’s beacon of hope toward better governance through solid evidence-based statistics,” CSS Campomanes remarks upon the adjournment of the convening session.

