Philippines' Primelectric explores South Korea's manufacturing hub

"THIS isn't just a supplier visit -- it's an alignment of vision for reliability and technological excellence that our growing customer base in the Philippines requires."

This was stressed by Roel Castro, Primelectric Holdings Inc. president and chief executive officer (CEO), who visited the facilities of Taeyoung Electric Co. Ltd., a cornerstone of Korea’s industrial electrical sector, signaling a deepening partnership between the two power industry players last week.

The visit underscores Primelectric's proactive strategy to engage directly with key suppliers as it pursues its aggressive expansion plans across the Philippines.

Taeyoung Electric, founded in 1969, is no stranger to large-scale projects, having built its reputation as a critical contractor for South Korea’s power plants, semiconductor fabs, and major infrastructure.

Castro, in a statement Tuesday, December 9, 2025, said that seeing the precision and scale of operation firsthand is invaluable.

Partnership is already operational. Critical electrical equipment, including transformers and switchgear, currently deployed by Primelectric’s distribution utilities -- More Power in Iloilo, Negros Power, and Bohol Light -- bear the Taeyoung insignia.

The visit allowed Primelectric’s technical managers to witness the entire manufacturing process, from raw material inspection to rigorous final testing of finished products.

Castro noted that the timing of the visit is pivotal. In response to the forecasted bulk of supplies required by Primelectric’s ongoing and future expansion projects, Taeyoung Electric has undertaken a major capital investment: a new manufacturing plant in Ansan, South Korea.

Scheduled for inauguration in April 2026, the facility represents a direct capacity boost to meet the escalating needs of partners like Primelectric. It stands as a tangible commitment to the long-term alliance, ensuring a stable and scaled supply chain for the next phase of the Philippine utility’s growth.

While Taeyoung is categorized as a strong tier-2 specialist in the competitive Korean market, Castro said its credentials are premier.

He said the company is renowned for its deep-seated relationships with Korean industrial giants like Kepco, Posco, and Samsung C&T, a testament to the quality and reliability it brings to monumental projects.

For his part, Engr. Christopher Serojano, Network Distribution and Operations Group manager of More Power, also said that Taeyoung’s expertise is not just in manufacturing, but in engineering for durability and efficiency.

“For utilities facing growing demand and challenging environments, this partnership is a direct investment in grid resilience,” he said.

For Primelectric, a leader in the revitalization of Philippine electric distribution utilities, Castro disclosed that this direct engagement with a high-caliber technical partner is a strategic maneuver. It secures not only equipment, but also a transfer of engineering knowledge and a collaborative approach to solving the complex challenges of modernizing and expanding power distribution networks. (MAP)