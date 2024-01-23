Philsutech releases schedule of technical courses

In line with its goal of providing continuing education for its members on the different facets of sugar production technology, the Philippine Sugar Technologists Association (Philsutech) announces the schedule of its mid-year technical courses for the Fiscal Year 2023-2024

First on the list of five trainings / seminars is to a one-day training-workshop titled “Managing Employee Well-being, Nurturing Diversity and Promoting Inclusion in the Workplace” on February 16 at Sugarland Hotel, Bacolod City.

This training-workshop, organized by Philsutech’s Management Division, aims to heighten awareness and understanding of dealing with challenging co-employees, as well as to help employees foster a healthy and supportive workplace through awareness of their co-employee’s strengths, weaknesses and differences.

On March 4-8, the Seminar on Applied Technology on Sugar Processing (ATSP) will be held at Palmas del Mar Resort, Bacolod City. Philsutech’s Process Division is spearheading the preparations for this activity.

The Educational Farm Tour and Technical Forum, which is the most popular activity among Philsutech members, is slated on March 7 & 8. The Agriculture & Farm Engineering Division is finalizing the farm and mill sites for the tour, in order to provide participants with the most productive interaction and learning experience.

On March 8, the Bioenergy and Environmental Management Division will conduct the Applied Technology on Bioenergy & Environmental Management (ATBEM) Seminar, which includes latest updates on laws and policies covering waste management and pollution control in factories and farms. Venue is at Sugarland Hotel, Bacolod City.

The Seminar on Applied Technology on Energy Management & Utilization (ATEMU) will be held on follows shortly on March 19-22 at the Palmas del Mar Reosrt, Bacolod City. This seminar is spearheaded by the Engineering Division.

Philsutech is the only organization in the sugar industry which conducts continuing education on the latest and most efficient sugar technology practices for its members. Resource speakers for the seminars are industry experts with decades of experience in their respective fields of sugar production technology.

Meanwhile, the 70th Philsutech Annual National Convention is slated on August 12-16 in Cebu City.

For more information on the seminars and the convention, interested parties may contact the Philsutech Secretariat at telephone numbers 034-434-8127 / 434-1591 or via email at philsutech@gmail.com. (PR)