PHINMA, DLSU champion business as ‘force for good’ in new research center

PHINMA Corporation and the De La Salle University (DLSU) have launched a pioneering research center aiming to harness the transformative power of businesses to address social challenges and create lasting impact.

The PHINMA-DLSU Center for Business and Society (PDCBS) was formally launched on March 8, Friday, at The Fifth at Rockwell Events Hall in Makati City. PHINMA Chairman and CEO Ramon R. del Rosario, Jr. led the event, where he was also joined by DLSU President Bro. Bernard S. Oca, FSC, DLSU Ramon V. del Rosario College of Business Dean Dr. Emilina R. Sarreal, and PDCBS Director Dr. Patrick Adriel H. Aure.

Business leaders also delivered responses on behalf of their respective industries. Management Association of the Philippines President Jose Rene D. Almendras, and Makati Business Club Chairman and PHINMA Director Edgar O. Chua spoke on behalf of the business community. Meanwhile, Philippine Association of Collegiate Schools of Business President Dr. Victor C. Manabat represented the academe.

With an initial seed fund of ₱50 million from PHINMA, the del Rosario family's EMAR Corporation and del Rosario himself, the PDCBS aims to foster academic research and development towards business strategies and approaches that encourage humanistic business outcomes.

“The PHINMA-DLSU Center for Business and Society is not just another initiative, or an institutional collaboration. It is a commitment to a philosophy that sees business as a part of society's solutions,” said del Rosario. “It is redefining the narrative of business from profit-centric to society-centric, a commitment to business as a force for good.”

The center will use its research and resources to devise curricula which can be implemented in leading business schools throughout the country; develop training programs and conferences for businesses to educate them on their role in effectively addressing societal needs effectively; and collaborate with experts and organizations in furthering the goal to transform business as a tool for society's betterment.

PHINMA and DLSU envision PDCBS will become the country's leading research-based advocate and management development provider for business as force for good in the next few years. Both institutions also hope the center will influence businesses nationwide to adopt this advocacy and support national action plans towards practices that will bring about positive social impact.

“This venture represents a significant leap forward for all entities fervently pursuing the integration of ethical, responsible, and impactful business practices into the fabric of our society,” said Oca.

“Together, we have the opportunity to begin to build a legacy of sustainable and inclusive growth. The success of the center lies not in its establishment but in its impact on educators, students, businesses, society, and the global community,” emphasized del Rosario. (PR)