PHINMA groundbreaking P12B Saludad Township in Bacolod City

PHINMA Property Holdings Corporation (PHINMA Properties) held a groundbreaking of its newest township, Saludad, in Barangay Bata, Bacolod City, on Friday, July 19.

“This city’s strategic location and dynamic economy provide an ideal setting to create a community that seamlessly blends modernity with tradition and nature,” said Raphael B. Felix, President and CEO of PHINMA Properties.

Saludad is designed to capture and preserve the essence of Bacolod living while incorporating modern conveniences and sustainable practices into its neighborhoods and state-of-the-art amenities.

The township is also backdropped by the panoramic view of Negros Occidental’s scenic mountains: Mt. Silay, Mt. Kanlaon, and Mt. Mandalagan, integrating the region’s natural beauty into its development and connecting the residents to its picturesque landscapes.

Beyond offering residential homes, PHINMA Properties and its partner, JEPP Real Estate Co., have an economic vision for Saludad. With an estimated capital expenditure of Php 12B for the project, PHINMA Properties is steadfast in its commitment to invest in developing regions.

As a mixed-use township, it is poised to be a catalyst for local economic development by creating commercial spaces and a retail center that attracts investors and entrepreneurs, generating new jobs and opportunities, and cultivating an environment where businesses can flourish.

With this, a new central business district can also potentially emerge within Bacolod through the township, Felix said. With its rich cultural heritage, vibrant local economy, and rapidly advancing infrastructure, Bacolod City stands as an emerging center of growth and opportunity in Western Visayas and across the Philippines.

Notably, it is one of the nine cities in the country to be included in the Oxford Economics Global Index 2024 and the only city in Western Visayas to be on the list, Felix further said. Bacolod’s economy has grown by 9.8% in 2022, which was driven by the growth posted by all industries.

This positive trend has enabled the city’s continuous urbanization and high employment rate which resulted in the need for more housing and real estate in the area. Aiming to shape more urban centers and build authentic communities nationwide, PHINMA Property Holdings Corporation (PHINMA Properties) is establishing its newest township, Saludad, in Bacolod City.

The company's vision. Felix said is aligned with the local government’s ambition of transforming Bacolod City into a “super city” as reiterated by Mayor Alfredo “Albee” Benitez in his recent State of the City Address, emphasizing the goal of making Bacolod the “best place to live, work, and play.” “We are happy to be part of Bacolod’s journey to becoming a supercity through Saludad.

The residential developments, leisure amenities, commercial spaces, and other features of the township will undeniably attract more residents as well as opportunities for growth in the city,” said Felix.

“We are committed to ensuring that our projects add value to the regions we operate in," he added. (TDE)